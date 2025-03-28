The Indiana Department of Workforce Development has recorded the unemployment rate of the State of Indiana at 4.3% in February 2025. By comparison, the national unemployment rate reported for February was 4.1%.

In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate is 63.8% compared to the national rate of 62.4%. This rate is the percentage of Hoosiers 16 and older that are either working or actively looking for work. Those not in the labor force include, primarily, students, retirees, and other non-working populations, such as individuals unable to work due to a disability or illness or adults responsible for their family’s childcare needs. Indiana’s total labor force stands at 3,487,942 and is a new peak for Indiana.

February 2025 total private employment is 2,825,200, a decrease of 3,300 from the previous month.

Industries that experienced job increases this month included:

Trade, Transportation & Utilities (+300)

Construction (+200)

As of March 4, 2025, there were 85,212 open job postings throughout the state. As of the week ending on March 1, 2025, Indiana had 26,542 continued unemployment insurance claims filed.

Individuals looking for work, training, or career information are encouraged to visit in.gov/dwd/job-seekers.