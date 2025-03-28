The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane closures for State Road 356 in Pike County.

Beginning on or around Monday, April 7th, 2025, crews will begin lane closures on State Road 356 near Petersburg. These lane closures will occur on the bridge over I-69.

Lane closures will allow for a bridge deck overlay project. Work is expected to take one month to complete, depending on the weather.

One lane of traffic will remain open during this project, and traffic will be controlled by a temporary traffic signal.