Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper will soon be closing its main entrance and circular drive temporarily while repair work is being done.

The closure will begin Thursday, April 3rd, 2025, with work expected to be completed on Friday, April 11th, 2025. During this time, the entrance will shift to the Pavilion Entrance, located to the west of the main entrance.

While extra staff and signage will be in place, patients and visitors are asked to use extra caution when entering and exiting the hospital, as vehicle congestion may occur from patient pick-ups and drop-offs.