Nineteen student caddies from Indiana have been awarded the Western Golf Association’s Chick Evans Scholarship, a full housing and tuition college grant offered to golf caddies valued at more than $125,000 over four years.

Among the awardees, Jasper High School senior, and caddie at French Lick Resort, Addison Dart, was selected. Addison earned the scholarship by meeting the scholarship’s four selection criteria of a strong caddie record, excellent academics, demonstrated financial need, and outstanding character.

The nineteen caddies will begin college in the fall of 2025 as Evans Scholars, with awarded universities to be finalized this spring. Most are expected to attend Indiana University in Bloomington or Purdue University in West Lafayette.

The Western Golf Association (WGA), headquartered in Glenview, Ill., oversees the Evans Scholars Program. Recently recognized as the Scholarship Provider of the Year by the National Scholarship Providers Association, the Evans Scholars Foundation (ESF) is one of golf’s favorite charities and the nation’s largest scholarship program for caddies.