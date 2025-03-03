Latest News

Jasper High School Student Caddie Addison Dart Earns $125,000 Scholarship Boil Advisory Lifted for Daviess County Rural Water Customers 911 Call Leads to Operating While Impaired & Neglect Charges for Kentucky Man SVB&T Vice President and Business Banker Ken Schnaus to Retire in April Dubois County Students’ Artwork to Be Showcased for Youth Art Month

Sarah Jane (Doersam) Stamper, age 65, of Jasper, passed away at 4:10 p.m., on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at Memorial Hospital in Jasper.

She was born January 17, 1960, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Earl Ray and Aileen June (Winkler) Doersam; and married Kelly R. Stamper on June 7, 2003.  Sarah was a Licensed Practical Nurse in long-term care.  She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; and was the true matriarch of her family.  As a pastime, she enjoyed watching professional wrestling.  Sarah was preceded in death by her parents; her step-mother, Juanita Potter Lehmkuhler Doersam Boehm; and step-brother, Allen Lehmkuhler.

She is survived by her husband, Kelly R. Stamper of Jasper; four children, Amber (Josh) Hart of Winslow, Michelle (Brenden) Bowlds of Jasper, Andrew (Michelle) LeMond of Petersburg and Sean LeMond of Jasper; one sister, Christie (Faron) McLaughlin of Algiers; (21) grandchildren and (6) great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Sarah Stamper will be held at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, March 6, 2025, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg.  Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1:00-6:00 p.m., Thursday, the day of the service.  Condolences may be shared online at:  www.nassandson.com

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post