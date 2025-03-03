Sarah Jane (Doersam) Stamper, age 65, of Jasper, passed away at 4:10 p.m., on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at Memorial Hospital in Jasper.

She was born January 17, 1960, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Earl Ray and Aileen June (Winkler) Doersam; and married Kelly R. Stamper on June 7, 2003. Sarah was a Licensed Practical Nurse in long-term care. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; and was the true matriarch of her family. As a pastime, she enjoyed watching professional wrestling. Sarah was preceded in death by her parents; her step-mother, Juanita Potter Lehmkuhler Doersam Boehm; and step-brother, Allen Lehmkuhler.

She is survived by her husband, Kelly R. Stamper of Jasper; four children, Amber (Josh) Hart of Winslow, Michelle (Brenden) Bowlds of Jasper, Andrew (Michelle) LeMond of Petersburg and Sean LeMond of Jasper; one sister, Christie (Faron) McLaughlin of Algiers; (21) grandchildren and (6) great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Sarah Stamper will be held at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, March 6, 2025, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1:00-6:00 p.m., Thursday, the day of the service. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com