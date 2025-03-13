The Young Professional Network of Southern Indiana (YPNSI) has introduced its latest board members, bringing together professionals from various fields to guide the organization in its mission of fostering career development and community connections.

New Board Leadership:

President: Peyton Gentry, Financial Advisor at Merrill Lynch

Vice President: Carson Englert, Insurance Agent at Indiana Farm Bureau

Finance Chair: Lauren Mundy, Director of Finance at Seufert Construction

Secretary: Kristen Steiner, Senior Relationship Banker at Old National Bank

Marketing Chair: Ayla Lindsey, Marketing & Executive Coordinator at Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company

Community Involvement Chair: Hannah Welsh, Realtor at Sell4Free Welsh Realty Corp

Philanthropy Chair: Austin Schmidt, Operations Manager at Schmidt Contracting Inc.

YPNSI serves as a hub for young professionals in Southern Indiana, offering networking opportunities, professional development events, and initiatives focused on community engagement. The organization frequently hosts seminars, panel discussions, and social gatherings aimed at building valuable connections and fostering career growth.

With an emphasis on leadership and collaboration, YPNSI encourages individuals to get involved and connect with board members for more information about upcoming events and membership opportunities.

Be sure to follow their Facebook page for all the latest happenings and events.