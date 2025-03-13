The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for U.S. 50 in Martin County.

Beginning on or around Monday, March 24, crews will close U.S. 50 near Huron. This closure will occur between Deep Cut Lake Road and Short Road.

This road closure will allow for the replacement of two box structures under the roadway. Work is expected to last through the end of April, depending on the weather.

The detour for this project is U.S. 150 to State Road 37 to State Road 60. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.