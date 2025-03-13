In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Kate Gladdin, International Speaker, Author, Certified Life Coach, Resilience Specialist, Podcast Host, and Keynote Speaker of the 2025 Young Women LEAD Indiana conference, to discuss the experience of losing her sister at a young age, how that led to her journey to resilience, and why speaking out about her journey to others is so important in today’s world.

You can learn more about Kate, and learn more about her new book, “Okay, Now What?” by visiting her website: https://www.kategladdin.com/

https://youtu.be/P2-PEjdE7wg