The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute has announced that police across Indiana will be on high alert from April 5th through April 19th as they participate in an annual traffic safety campaign looking for people speeding or driving while distracted.

This traffic safety campaign aims to save lives, as distracted driving and speeding caused over 17,000 crashes across Indiana in 2024, resulting in 230 deaths.

During the campaign, which is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration with grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, motorists should expect to see an increase in roving and high-visibility patrols.

Distracted driving, which involves cellphone use or any activity that takes attention away from the task of driving, is risky behavior that endangers everyone on the road, from the distracted driver and other drivers to passengers, pedestrians, and cyclists. Drivers can prioritize safe driving by keeping their hands on the wheel, their eyes on the road, and their focus on driving.

In 2020, Indiana passed a law prohibiting holding or using a mobile device such as a smartphone or tablet. Since then, law enforcement agencies have worked to educate motorists, issuing 7,684 hands-free citations and 11,203 warnings in 2024 alone. Violating the law is a Class C infraction, which carries a fine of up to $500 and results in points being added to an individual’s driver’s license.

Speeding is an aggressive and deadly behavior that reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around another vehicle, a hazardous object, or an unexpected curve. As speed increases, so does the likelihood of a crash and the degree of severity, leading to more severe injuries for the driver, passengers, pedestrians, and other road users. Speeding also increases the potential for loss of vehicle control, especially in inclement weather, and reduces the effectiveness of occupant protection equipment.

For more information on distracted driving, visit nhtsa.gov/campaign/distracted-driving, or for more information about Indiana’s hands-free device driving law, visit HandsFreeIndiana.com.

For more information on speeding, visit nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/speeding.