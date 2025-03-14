Race Cars, Trips to the Principal’s Office, and boosts in student attitudes and grade scores. All good things going on at one local elementary school in Crawford County, Indiana.
Produced by: Jared Atkins
Local News, Weather, Sports, And Entertainment Available Now. Dubois County, Spencer County, Pike County, & Daviess County.
Race Cars, Trips to the Principal’s Office, and boosts in student attitudes and grade scores. All good things going on at one local elementary school in Crawford County, Indiana.
Produced by: Jared Atkins
You must be logged in to post a comment.