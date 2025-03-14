Latest News

On Wednesday morning, March 12th, Master Trooper Jarrod Lents stopped a vehicle on State Road 57 near National Highway for a traffic infraction. Trooper Lents made contact with the driver, William R. Gomez Fajardo. While running a BMV check, Gomez Fajardo return showed he was wanted out of Dubois and Knox Counties on multiple warrants. During a search of the vehicle, suspected marijuana and paraphernalia were located inside. Gomez Fajardo was transported to the Daviess County jail, where he is being held without bond.

Arrested and Charges:
• William R. Gomez Fajardo, 26, Jasper, IN.
Possession of Marijuana (Prior Conviction) – Class A Misdemeanor

Dubois County Warrants
Dealing Cocaine – Level 2 Felony
Dealing a Narcotic Drug – Level 3 Felony
Possession of Cocaine – Level 4 Felony
Possession of a Narcotic Drug – Level 5 Felony
Possession of a Controlled Substance (3 Counts) – Class A Misdemeanor
Possession of Marijuana (2 Counts) – Class B Misdemeanor
Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor
Operating a Vehicle W/O Ever Receiving a License– Class C Misdemeanor

Knox County Warrant
Possession of a Legend Drug – Level 6 Felony
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Class A Misdemeanor

Arresting Officers – Master Trooper Jarrod Lents
Assisting Agencies – Washington City Police Department

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law

