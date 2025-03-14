The Pike County Economic Development Corporation and the Pike County Chamber of Commerce hosted their Annual Meeting Thursday night (3/13/25) at Petersburg Elementary.

The annual dinner meeting featured highlights from last year in Pike County. The main focus of the meeting was the Buffalo Trace Trail Project. Made possible by a 5-million-dollar grant from the Lilly Endowment, the trail project is a multi-use pathway that will connect to the existing 5-mile fitness path in Petersburg and provide a safe pathway between Hornady Park and Pride’s Creek Park. The Indiana University Center for Rural Engagement is heavily involved in this project. The keynote speaker this year, Denny Spinner, from IU Center of Rural Engagement on how this all came together.

This pathway will also feature artwork and an art display along the route. Denny Spinner says this is a unique approach.

Also, during the meeting, AES was named the 2025 Business of the Year. This award is given to a business or industry that shows growth, innovation, and capital investment in the community. Pike County’s largest private employer, AES was recognized for a total investment of 1.1 BILLION dollars into Pike County from 2024 through 2026.