Latest News

Vandalism Reported at Mentor Cemetery Near Birdseye Pike County’s Annual Meeting Spotlights Trail Project, AES Named Business of the Year Traffic Stop in Daviess County Leads to Arrest of Jasper Man on Multiple Felony Warrants New Board Members Announced for Young Professional Network of Southern Indiana Boil Water Advisory Lifted for Pineview Drive and Pine Tree Road in Daviess County

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of vandalism at the Mentor Cementary shortly after 1 P.M. on Thursday.

The cemetery, situated just outside Birdseye city limits, has been in use since before the 1900’s.

Numerous smashed, pushed over, and damaged headstones littered the NW corner of the cemetery where newer burials typically occur. The older portion of the cemetery saw some damage to monuments but most likely due to weather and age.

We have reached out to the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

Mentor Cemetery is located on CR 1025 between Schnellville Road and State Road 64.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post