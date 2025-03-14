The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of vandalism at the Mentor Cementary shortly after 1 P.M. on Thursday.

The cemetery, situated just outside Birdseye city limits, has been in use since before the 1900’s.

Numerous smashed, pushed over, and damaged headstones littered the NW corner of the cemetery where newer burials typically occur. The older portion of the cemetery saw some damage to monuments but most likely due to weather and age.

We have reached out to the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

Mentor Cemetery is located on CR 1025 between Schnellville Road and State Road 64.