Marie B. Beckman, age 98, of Celestine, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 10:35 p.m. on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at Serenity Springs Nursing Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Marie was born in Celestine, Indiana, on September 8, 1926, to Herman and Catherine (Schroering) Schroeder. She married Ambrose Beckman on November 13, 1947, at St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana. He preceded her in death on July 22, 1988.

Marie was a homemaker and life-time farmer.

She was a member of St. Isidore Parish – St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana, and a past member of the Ladies’ Sodality.

She enjoyed quilting, gardening, doing word searches, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are eight daughters, Louise Anderson, Terre Haute, IN, Darlene (Brent) Wible, Jasper, IN, Bernice Beckman, Jasper, IN, Mildred Miley, Jasper, IN, Sylvia Otto, Jasper, IN, Karen (Craig) Quinn, French Lick, IN, Lisa Hoffman, Jasper, IN, Bonnie (Greg) Hoffman, Schnellville, IN, three sons, Dennis (Beverly) Beckman, Jasper, IN, Joe (Sandy) Beckman, Jasper, IN, and Brian (Debbie) Beckman, Jasper, IN, 22 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, nine great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are two infant grandsons, Isaac and Isiah Otto, one great grandson, Sawyer Beckman, three sons-in-law, David Anderson, Stephen Miley, Sylvester Hoffman, three sisters, seven brothers, and nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Marie B. Beckman will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 21, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. The parish will pray a rosary at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Parish or to a favorite charity.

