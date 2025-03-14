Hoosiers statewide — like our peers across the U.S. — have seen texts pop up on their phones in recent months warning of unpaid fees from toll roads.

In most cases, warns Attorney General Todd Rokita, the texts come from scammers which Indiana Toll Road label as SMS Phishing or “smishing” ruses — and the worst thing you can do is click on any of the seemingly helpful yet sinister links.

“These fraudsters try to create a sense of urgency,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Often, they include triggering phrases like ‘final warning’ or ‘last chance.’ They threaten increased fines or legal penalties if the supposed fees are not promptly paid. The important thing is to pause, take a breath and recognize the red flags.”

Here’s how to protect yourself:

Don’t respond to spam texts. This allows scammers to know your account is active.

Never click on any links you receive by text or email. Clicking could enable scammers to steal your identity.

To find out whether you have outstanding charges, check with tolling agencies by using verified phone numbers or websites that you know are legitimate.

Report text scams by forwarding them to 7726 (SPAM) or using your phone’s “report junk” option. This helps your wireless provider spot and block similar messages.

Block numbers from which you’ve received unwanted messages.

Use restricted phone settings to reduce spam text messages.

Never share any personal information over text or unsolicited links.

Put a freeze on your credit to prevent new accounts from being opened in your name in the event of a breach.

If you believe you have been the victim of a scam, file a complaint at www.indianaconsumer.com with Attorney General Rokita’s office.



Watch Attorney General Rokita’s consumer alert video here.