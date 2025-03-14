Lucille A. Mehringer, age 84, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, March 14, 2025, at home.

Lucille was born in Ferdinand, Indiana, on December 13, 1940, to Marinus and Agnes (Welp) Durcholz. She married Arnold J. “Arnie” Mehringer on October 10, 1964 in Precious Blood Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on July 26, 2023.

She was a 1958 Jasper High School graduate.

She worked on the family farm and dedicated her life to raising her children.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper and their Saint Anne’s Society.

Lucille enjoyed patchwork blankets, sewing, genealogy, making rosaries, puzzles, and spending time with family.

She is survived by two daughters: Angie (Chris) Luebbehusen, St. Anthony, and Cindy (Derek) Piper, Greenwood, IN; three sons: Andy (Marianne) Mehringer Jasper; Wayne (Lisa) Mehringer, Dubois; and Gordon Mehringer, Leavenworth, IN; thirteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two sisters: Dolores (Keith) Steckler, Marie (Arnold) Blessinger, five brothers: John (Alvia) Durcholz, Robert (Jane) Durcholz, LeRay (Pat) Durcholz, Vincent (Rose) Durcholz, and Louis Durcholz and companion Tina Hopf, three sisters-in-law: Ruth Durcholz, Betty Durcholz, and Cheryl Mehringer, and brother-in-law, Stan (Gayle) Jochum,

Besides her husband, she is preceded in death by two brothers: Oscar Durcholz and James Durcholz, sister, Virginia Schepers, and two brothers-in-law, Cletus Mehringer and Gerald Schepers.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Lucille A. Mehringer will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 21, 2025, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

