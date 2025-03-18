In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam welcomes Kathy Bachman with the Dubois County Museum to discuss the Museum’s new neighbors, Being for Others Health & Wellness Foundation, and their Open House on March 19th, the newly created exhibit “Going To The Movies” and its opening day, and what members and non-members alike can look forward to in the coming months at the Dubois County Museum.

You can find more information on their various events by visiting their website: https://duboiscountymuseum.org/

https://youtu.be/L9qKceqhQuw