Daviess Community Hospital’s Medxcel Team Earns Prestigious Facility Maintenance Award for Fourth Consecutive Year Brad Burgdorf Promoted to Sergeant at Warrick County Sheriff’s Office DCH Auxiliary Annual Flower Basket Sale Now Open County Commissioners Focus on Infrastructure and Security in Latest Meeting Recent Severe Weather Closes Multiple Dubois County Roads with Flooding

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam welcomes Kathy Bachman with the Dubois County Museum to discuss the Museum’s new neighbors, Being for Others Health & Wellness Foundation, and their Open House on March 19th, the newly created exhibit “Going To The Movies” and its opening day, and what members and non-members alike can look forward to in the coming months at the Dubois County Museum.

You can find more information on their various events by visiting their website: https://duboiscountymuseum.org/

https://youtu.be/L9qKceqhQuw

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

