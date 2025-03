The Jasper Chamber of Commerce welcomed State Senator Daryl Schmitt, State Representative Steve Bartels, State Representative Shane Lindauer, and US Congressman Mark Messmer to discuss what they have accomplished so far in 2025, what current issues they are working to remedy, and answered many crowd questions from those in attendance at the March 8th, 2025 meeting.

https://youtu.be/ZPRzkSIoX14

Executive Producers:

Paul Knies

Bill Potter

Ty Hunter

Produced by: Kaitlyn Neukam