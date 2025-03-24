In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Maleah Dearing, Founder of Differently Able Inc, to discuss the 3rd annual The Sky is The Limit Special Needs Festival & Resource Fair, taking place this weekend at the Huntingburg Event Center from 11:00AM to 3:00PM EST.

You can find more information about The Sky is the Limit, and discover their non-for-profit, Differently Able Inc, by following them on their social media: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086214321173

https://youtu.be/k1N-Lz3QWb8