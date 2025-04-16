The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a lane closure for I-69 in Pike County.

Beginning on or around Thursday, April 24, crews will begin lane closures on I-69 in Pike County near Petersburg. These alternating lane closures will occur in both north and southbound lanes.

Alternating lane closures will allow for a polymeric bridge deck overlay project. Work is expected to last through the end of May, depending on the weather. Motorists should slow down, watch for stopped traffic and drive distraction-free through all work zones.