Our precious little angel, Evelynn Luz Lopez was called home on April 14th, 2025. She was born on August 10, 2020, to Alberto Mendoza Lopez and Gina Flores Mora.



To know Evelynn was to love her. She was a walking ray of sunshine, her big sparkling eyes and contagious laugh. She shared so many memories with all those around her who enjoyed her company. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, getting dirty alongside her daddy and helping mommy cook. She enjoyed participating in t-ball, soccer, gymnastics, and dance. The Disney princesses were her favorite, as well as everything Disney. She has left such an impact in the lives she’s touched with her immense joyful personality.



In addition to her parents Alberto Mendoza Lopez and Gina Flores Mora, Evelynn is survived by paternal grandparents, Delfino Lopez (Guadalupe Mendoza) of Dale and maternal grandparents, J Refugio Flores (Lorena Mora) of Huntingburg. Paternal aunts Jessica Diaz (Salvador Diaz), Maritza Lopez, Marijose Lopez, Victoria Lopez, and Francesca Lopez, all of Dale. Maternal uncles, Ricky Flores and Jordan Flores both of Huntingburg; and Cousin, Alonzo Diaz of Dale. As well as numerous great-aunts, great-uncles and other relatives and friends who loved Evelynn very much.



She was preceded in death by her sister, Eriella Loralei Lopez, maternal great-grandmother, maternal great-aunt, paternal great-grandmother, and great-grandfather.

A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Homero Rodriguez.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 12:00 noon until 8:00 p.m., on Monday, April 21st. A rosary prayer vigil will be held at 6:00 p.m., Monday, at the funeral home.

Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you take a moment to hug your child, grandchild, friend, or walk in the woods for a moment, an hour, or a day. Time waits for no one.