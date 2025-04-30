Melvin John Henry Schroeder, age 99, of Holland, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at The Waters of Huntingburg.

He was born November 6, 1925, in Holland, Indiana, to Daniel and Lena (Nussmeyer) Schroeder; and married Joyce Vivian Michel on November 30, 1947, at the Holland Methodist Church. He served in the United States Marine Corps during World War II. Melvin was a carpenter and worked for the Holland Planing Mill, Holland Dairy, and retired from Dale Construction. He was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Holland where he was a Sunday School teacher, life member of both Harmeyer American Legion Post #343 and V.F.W. Post #2366, Holland Volunteer Fire Department, Holland Park Board and Town Board, Cass Township Advisory Board, Boy Scout Troop #187 where he was a longtime troop leader and council member, and Kiwanis Club.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Vivian Schroeder, who passed away May 15, 2014; his parents and stepmother, Ida Sickbert; one son, Danny Schroeder; two sisters, Mildred Helmerich and Louella Gray; and daughter-in-law, Patricia Schroeder.

Melvin is survived by two sons, Stan Schroeder of Dubois and Neal Schroeder of Holland; one grandchild, Allison (Steven) Dowland; two great-grandchildren, Alisa Sollman and Brianna Dowland; and one great-great-grandchild, Weston Sollman.

Funeral services for Melvin Schroeder will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.D.T., Saturday, May 10, 2025, at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Holland with burial to follow at St. Paul Cemetery. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the combined American Legion Post #187 and V.F.W. Post #2366 Memorial Detail. Rev. Debbie Roe will officiate at the service.

Visitation will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, May 9th; and also at Church two hours prior to the funeral, Saturday. A Holland Volunteer Fire Department vigil service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Cemetery Fund. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com