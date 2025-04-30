Latest News

The first excursions of the season on the Spirit of Jasper Train will introduce new Family Quick Trips, designed as fun, affordable activities for families and visitors. These one-hour rides are scheduled for Saturday, June 21, and Saturday, July 19, with departures at 10:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 1:00 p.m. from the Jasper Depot.

The brief yet memorable experience is ideal for families in town for baseball or softball tournaments or anyone seeking a short, relaxing outing. Each ride offers climate-controlled cars with comfortable seating and a cash bar featuring snacks.

Tickets and additional trip information are available at spiritofjaspertrain.com, or by contacting Jasper Park and Recreation at (812) 482-5959.

The Family Quick Trips are supported in part by Visit Dubois County, Inc. For more local attractions and lodging information, visit visitduboiscounty.com or call 800-968-4578.

On By Joey Rehl

