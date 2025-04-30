The first excursions of the season on the Spirit of Jasper Train will introduce new Family Quick Trips, designed as fun, affordable activities for families and visitors. These one-hour rides are scheduled for Saturday, June 21, and Saturday, July 19, with departures at 10:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 1:00 p.m. from the Jasper Depot.

The brief yet memorable experience is ideal for families in town for baseball or softball tournaments or anyone seeking a short, relaxing outing. Each ride offers climate-controlled cars with comfortable seating and a cash bar featuring snacks.

Tickets and additional trip information are available at spiritofjaspertrain.com, or by contacting Jasper Park and Recreation at (812) 482-5959.

The Family Quick Trips are supported in part by Visit Dubois County, Inc. For more local attractions and lodging information, visit visitduboiscounty.com or call 800-968-4578.