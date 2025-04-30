Sandra Lou Sears, age 84, of Grantsburg, IN passed away at her home on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

She was born on October 10, 1940, to the late Robert and Daisy Froman Sears.

Sandra enjoyed collecting books, especially herbal books. She worked in the county extension office, the bank in English and in the Agriculture Economics Department at Purdue University.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Franklin and Daisy Jewell (Froman) Sears, and her youngest sister Jaqueline Ann (Bobbi Jo) Williams.

Sandra is survived by her siblings, Bobby Joe (Janette) Sears, Carol Sue Parr, Sharon Lynn (Lawerence) Riddle, and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 1:00 P.M EST at Denbo Funeral Home in English, Indiana with Bro. Philo Jones to officiate. Friends can visit from 10:00 AM until the time of service on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at Denbo Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Union Chapel Cemetery in Grantsburg, IN.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to your local Humane Society or the Yates Union Chapel Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

Denbo Funeral home is honored to serve the family of Sandra Sears.