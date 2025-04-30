The Jasper Street Department along with contractor Calcar Paving will be milling asphalt surface starting Friday, May 2nd on the following streets:

Friday, May 2nd:

6 th Street (Mill to Jackson)

Street (Mill to Jackson) 8 th Street (Mill to Jackson) (the rest of the street will be done after Main Street project is finished)

Street (Mill to Jackson) (the rest of the street will be done after Main Street project is finished) 14 th Street (Kundek to Newton)

Street (Kundek to Newton) 14th Street (Worrell to Altmeyer)

Monday, May 5th:

Carlisle Dr (Worrell to Altmeyer)

W 13 th Street (Dorbett to MacArthur)

Street (Dorbett to MacArthur) 5th Street (Worrell to Kluemper)

Please have your vehicles removed from the streets by 7:00am.

These streets will be resurfaced during the week of May 5th after milling is completed and weather permits. Motorists may wish to find and alternate route during these processes as there will be delays.

This schedule is subject to weather and any unforeseen delays.