Loogootee High School has announced the launch of the Uplands Microelectronics Academy, an innovative new program aimed at equipping students with the skills needed to succeed in the rapidly expanding microelectronics industry.

The initiative provides hands-on training and high-tech learning opportunities aligned with the workforce needs of regional employers, including the Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane (NSWC Crane).

This academy represents a significant step forward in Loogootee Community Schools’ mission to prepare students for future-ready careers. By connecting education with real-world industry demands, the program is expected to contribute to long-term economic development across Southern Indiana.

Designed for students interested in careers such as engineering, advanced manufacturing, and technology innovation, the Uplands Microelectronics Academy offers a practical foundation in one of the world’s most in-demand sectors.

More details and student success stories are expected as the program begins to roll out.