The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office has taken a significant step toward supporting recovery and rehabilitation efforts within the local justice system. A new program launched this week at the Dubois County Security Center introduces Criminal Justice Matrix groups facilitated by the IRACS Team.

The initiative is a structured, evidence-based program aimed at individuals currently involved with the justice system. Led by Certified Peer Support Professionals, the group sessions will take place twice a week over a 25-week span. The curriculum focuses on building early recovery skills, preventing relapse, and offering support for adjustment—key tools designed to help participants make long-term, positive changes in their lives.

Sheriff’s Office officials say the program reflects their ongoing commitment to rehabilitation and reintegration for justice-involved individuals. They also credit their continued partnership with the IRACS Team for making the initiative possible and anticipate a meaningful impact on participants.