Latest News

Shoals Farmers Market Dates Set for Summer and Fall Opponents of Mid-States Corridor Plan Upcoming Meetings Trooper Levi Hupp Joins Jasper District Following State Police Graduation Criminal Justice Matrix Groups Begin at Dubois County Security Center Loogootee High School Launches Microelectronics Academy for Future Careers

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office has taken a significant step toward supporting recovery and rehabilitation efforts within the local justice system. A new program launched this week at the Dubois County Security Center introduces Criminal Justice Matrix groups facilitated by the IRACS Team.

The initiative is a structured, evidence-based program aimed at individuals currently involved with the justice system. Led by Certified Peer Support Professionals, the group sessions will take place twice a week over a 25-week span. The curriculum focuses on building early recovery skills, preventing relapse, and offering support for adjustment—key tools designed to help participants make long-term, positive changes in their lives.

Sheriff’s Office officials say the program reflects their ongoing commitment to rehabilitation and reintegration for justice-involved individuals. They also credit their continued partnership with the IRACS Team for making the initiative possible and anticipate a meaningful impact on participants.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post