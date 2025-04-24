Timothy James Arrowood, age 65, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 2:14 p.m. on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Tim was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on February 21, 1960, to Clifford and Edith (McDonell) Arrowood.

Tim worked as a floor manager at Fitzgerald Casino in Tunica, Mississippi.

Tim was a devoted family man who loved spending time with is children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed family game nights, spending time with his two dogs, Bruno and Gracie, and traveling with his best friend, Michael. He had a contagious laugh and never ceased to put others before himself.

He is survived by his daughter, Jamie (Curt) Schaefer of Jasper; son, Ryan Arrowood of Clintonville, WI, seven grandchildren: Emily, Ethan, and Grey Schaefer, Cassie, Alan, Ben and Jack Arrowood, two brothers, two sisters, and one half-brother.

He is preceded in death by his father, Clifford (2020) and mother, Edith (2023).

A Celebration of Life for Timothy J. Arrowood will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.