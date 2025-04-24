Melissa “Mick” Ann Garrett, age 60, of Washington Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at Memorial Hospital in Jasper.

She was born January 12, 1965, in Huntingburg, to Edward George Kupper and Patricia Ann (Lauderdale) Fulkerson. She married Charles Lewis “Chuck” Garrett on May 30, 2015. Melissa worked at Kimball Hospitality, attended Faith Community Fellowship Church, was a member of the Eagles and American Legion in Washington. She loved spending time with her family and going to drag races with Chuck. She was preceded in death by her father.

She is survived by her husband Charles “Chuck” Garrett; one daughter, Kabrea (Doug) Buschkoetter; two step-daughters Heather (Matt) Elliot and Sally (Kevin) Dent; her mother Patricia and (William) Fulkerson; two sisters, Suzette (Doug) Bolin and Rachel (Jose’) Chaves; one brother, Gabriel (Sherry) Kupper.

Funeral services for Melissa will be held at the Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg on Monday, April 28, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation held on Sunday, April 27th, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home, also one hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial will take place at Cup Creek Cemetery in Velpen.

Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com