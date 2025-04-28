The Washington Police Department has announced that Officer Guzman has become the department’s first certified Drug Recognition Expert (DRE). Officer Guzman completed over 100 hours of specialized training in Zionsville, Indiana, and Jacksonville, Florida, to earn the certification.

As a Drug Recognition Expert, Officer Guzman is trained to identify individuals who may be impaired by narcotics while operating a vehicle. His expertise will not only support the Washington Police Department but will also assist surrounding agencies in cases involving suspected drug-impaired driving.

The department highlighted the importance of having a certified DRE on staff, noting it enhances their ability to keep the community safe and strengthens efforts to combat impaired driving.