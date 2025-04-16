The Daviess-Martin CISMA (Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area) and the Washington Conservation Club are teaming up for a community Weed Wrangle event on Saturday, May 10, from 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will help control invasive plants at the Conservation Club grounds, located at 350 W 150 S in Washington, Indiana.

Participants will receive hands-on instruction in identifying and removing invasive shrubs and vines such as Honeysuckle, Privet, Burning Bush, and Wintercreeper. These non-native species pose serious threats to native ecosystems by crowding out indigenous plants and degrading habitat for wildlife.

Volunteers are advised to wear sturdy shoes and bring work gloves. Water and hand tools will be provided, though participants are welcome to bring their own loppers or hand saws. Minors must be accompanied by an adult and have a signed waiver form. No prior experience is needed.

The event is supported by the Daviess County Soil and Water Conservation District with funding in part from a Clean Water Indiana grant. For more information, visit www.daviesscoswcd.com/invasive-species or contact Emily Finch at 812-329-0048 or Emily.Finch@in.nacdnet.net.