The 47th Jasper Strassenfest is set to be held from July 31st through August 3rd, 2025, with the theme, “40th Anniversary of the Jasper/Pfaffenweiler Sister Cities Partnership”, honoring the relationship between the sister cities.

The Jasper Strassenfest is encouraging businesses and organizations providing service to the community to participate in the 2025 Strassenfest parade, with applications to participate now being open. As one of the largest parades in Southwestern Indiana, with over 10,000 people in attendance, this is a tremendous means of promoting a business or organization by providing entertainment.

The 2025 Strassenfest parade is set to be held on Sunday, August 3rd, 2025, at 1 PM EST, and participants can begin lining up at 10:30, but must be in place for the parade by 12:30 PM.

All businesses & political candidates will have a $50 entry fee. The $50 entrance fee is per vehicle or candidate. If the entry is a non-profit group or is not advertising a business or political candidate in any way, there is no entry fee.

Any entry forms that are not submitted online by July 8th will have a $20 late fee. This applies to all entries, including non-profit groups. The entry forms can be found online at this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScuy6b7z81dyhKSlt6l0t1aEQeicXMrdgKLPd25pEmu7X0ctQ/viewform

Payments will still need to be submitted via mail. Note the parade entry name on the memo of the check so they can match it up to your entry. Payments can be sent to Optimist Club of Jasper, Attn: Parade, PO Box 435, Jasper IN 47547-0435.

It is important to describe the entry in detail in 50 words or less. This description is used to determine the entries’ actual position in the line-up, as well as by the announcer and TV or radio stations in covering the entry on the day of the parade.

Also, pay attention to the section that asks for the length of the entry, as this information is critical for allowing enough space in the parade lineup. Failure to include lengths may result in your entry being moved to the back of the line up.

Due to space limitations and turning constraints, semi-entries are prohibited.

Any animal entries must provide their own waste disposal. There must be someone following the entry to ensure any waste is cleaned up immediately. Failure to comply will result in the inability to participate in future parades.

Participants will be receiving instructions with their parade position and specific line-up location via the e-mails provided on the entry form by July 28th. The line-up information will also be posted on jasperstrassenfest.org. If you do not have an email or internet access, make a note of it on your entry form, and they will send the info via postal mail.

Participants are encouraged to incorporate the Strassenfest German theme and the theme of this year’s Strassenfest in the entry. Units will be judged with the following awards to be made:

Chairman’s Award – For a business float that exhibits the best overall excellence

Parade Marshall’s Award – For a non-business float that exhibits the best overall excellence

Strassenfest Award – For best reinforcement of the German theme

Heart Warming Award – For the most “warm and fuzzy” feeling

Community Award – For the most positive statement on the community

Best Parade Giveaway – For the best handouts

Most Entertaining

The route will have entries come down Jackson, turn right on 5th St, turn right again on Main St, and go around the square on the west side. This is the same route as 2024. If anything changes, notifications will be sent to any parade participants. The Strassenfest Committee will also post any updates on their website.