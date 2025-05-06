Latest News

Timothy A. Petry, age 70, of Loogootee, Indiana, passed away at 10:40 p.m. on Monday, May 5, 2025, at Serenity Springs at Northwood in Jasper, Indiana.

Tim was born in Jasper, Indiana on June 6, 1954, to Clarence and Virginia (Lechner) Petry.

He was a graduate of Jasper High School, and worked for Kimball International for over 27 years.

Tim was a member of Loogootee Christian Church.

Tim enjoyed building model cars, fishing, was an audiophile, and he was a devout Christian who enjoyed reading the bible. 

Surviving are two sons: Daniel Petry, and Andrew Petry (Jessica Cheshire), both of Loogootee, IN, two grandchildren:  Lillian and Olivia Petry, one sister, Linda Steffen, Jasper, and two brothers: Robert Petry, St. Henry, and Randy Petry (Mila), Jasper. 

Preceding him in death were his parents, one sister, Martha Dixon, and three brothers: Daniel, David and Kenneth Petry,

A Celebration of Life for Timothy Petry will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.

On By Joey Rehl

