A long-term lane restriction is scheduled to begin late this week on US 60 as work continues on the new interchange. Starting on or after Saturday, May 10th, US 60 is expected to be reduced to a single lane of traffic at the new interchange under construction. The restriction is expected to be in place through late June.

Eastbound and westbound traffic will utilize a single lane of traffic. Movement will be controlled by temporary traffic signals located near Tillman Bethel Road and Morris Drive. A right-turn only will be in place at Tillman Bethel. Traffic will use the far western roundabout to make a U-turn onto US 60 to head east.

The entrance to Morris Drive at US 60 is also expected to close during the same time. Access to the Hillcrest neighborhood will be limited to the eastern entrance. Hillcrest Terrace and Henry’s Way can be used as alternate routes during the closure.

During the closures, crews will be rehabilitating the US 60 bridge over CSX, widening and realigning the roadway, and working on drainage, curbs, and sidewalks. The new US 60 interchange is expected to open to traffic late this summer.

To find more information about the I-69 ORX Project, visit I69OhioRiverCrossing.com.