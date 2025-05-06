Vincennes University hosted its 221st Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 3, at the P.E. Complex.

VU conferred 2,192 bachelor’s degrees, associate degrees, and certificates to the Class of 2025, with the graduates representing 73 of Indiana’s 92 counties, 34 other states, and eight countries, including the U.S.

The University also conferred an Honorary Doctorate of Public Service upon Eric Holcomb, who served as the 51st Governor of Indiana from 2017 to 2025, in recognition of his contributions to the state of Indiana. This prestigious tradition of awarding honorary doctorates began at VU in 1952, highlighting individuals who have significantly impacted their fields.

Marissa Bradley, a Physical Therapist Assistant graduate, delivered a heartfelt student address on behalf of the Class of 2025. She credited working in the Office of Student Activities for helping to shape her college experience. She gained meaningful friendships, mentorship, and rare opportunities through that role, such as meeting well-known bands and attending a national student government conference during Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

Those interested can watch the 2025 Spring Commencement on the VU YouTube Channel.