The Indiana State Police will be offering young people an exciting, up-close look at law enforcement and the criminal justice system through its youth camps this summer. The camps help students gain respect for themselves and others through programs, which demonstrate the rewards of hard work and dedication.

Camps are held at universities around the state and offer young people a unique glimpse of campus life, and include well-balanced meals and comfortable sleeping facilities.

Law Camps give students entering the 6th, 7th, and 8th grades a four-day behind-the-scenes look at the criminal justice system. This co-ed camp offers an advanced look at law enforcement through field trips, exciting demonstrations, motivating programs, and hands-on learning.

Campers will meet peers from around the state, participate in recreational activities, and leave with a greater understanding of the police field, as well as form friendships to keep as they grow.

The cost to attend Law Camps is $150.

Like the Indiana State Police Academy, Career Camps give high school students an in-depth and hands-on law enforcement experience. Utilizing many of the same experts that train our own Troopers, campers get to experience some of the same things that officers do during their careers. Additionally, campers will create friendships with other campers across and/or outside the state.

With this five-day co-ed Career Camp, high school youth get to find out what it takes to be a Trooper, experience many of the other specialties within the law enforcement field, and also other civilian positions that translate into experience outside the law enforcement field as well.

During this five-day experience, campers will be involved in a wide range of instruction; from conducting a crime scene investigation to speaking with Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Fire Departments, Federal Agencies, defense attorneys, prosecutors, and judges.

The Indiana State Police will have presenters and demonstrations from many of the specialties available to as a Trooper, including SWAT, K-9, EOD (bomb squad), Scuba team, Tactical Intervention Platoon, Emergency Vehicle Operations, Defensive Tactics and Firearms, to name a few.

The cost to attend Career Camps is $250.

Unlike the leadership camps, Junior Pioneer Campouts are designed specifically for students between the ages of 11 and 14 who need a structured program with close supervision. Group homes, welfare departments, law enforcement agencies, probation departments, or school counselors may recommend young people for campouts.

These co-ed campouts are held at state parks and allow campers to prepare their own meals, set up campsites, and explore the outdoors. Additionally, campers receive one-on-one time with law enforcement officers, helping to develop and inspire a more positive outlook for the child’s future, as well as creating friendships and bonds with other campers.

The cost to attend Pioneer Camps is $100.

Designed to sharpen the life skills of those who attend, The Shield Project is an opportunity that youth do not want to miss out on. This project will be challenging, but the reward awaiting at the end of that challenge is abundant.

This project consists of teaching blocks along with hands-on learning opportunities with ISP personnel that will allow the participant to gain an understanding of what it takes to become a police officer. The goal is to give participants the ability to be more successful, whether they decide to enter the law enforcement career or not.

This is a five-day, co-ed course developed through a collaboration between the Indiana State Police, ITYS, and Anderson University. It will be a structured learning environment geared towards public safety, but with an emphasis on self-improvement. This experience will be like none other, offering the chance to have a first-hand look into law enforcement through a hands-on training approach, where you can assess your future career options in policing and its related fields.

Limited scholarships are available. Interested parties should write a 500-word essay explaining their background, why the camp is the right opportunity for them, and how the camp will benefit from their presence. The essay must be submitted within two weeks of submitting their application. Once the ITYS board makes a determination about the essay, you’ll be contacted.

If you are planning to write an essay for payment, type “possible scholarship” in the Check # Mailed / Sponsored By line when registering.

Spaces are limited, and attendees must be 18 or older. The Shield Project costs $250 to attend.

For more information on these camps, their dates and locations, or to sign up, visit: https://trooper.org/camps/.