A free self-defense class for women will be held on Monday, May 12, 2025, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Santa Claus Community Center.

The class is open to all women in Spencer County and is sponsored by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with the Spencer County Community Foundation’s Community Good Grants Program. The session will teach essential self-protection skills aimed at increasing confidence and personal safety.

Due to limited space, participants are encouraged to register early by emailing dpolster@sheriff74.in.gov or calling (812) 649-2286, extension 3.

By Joey Rehl

