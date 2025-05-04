Prairie Farms Dairy and Hiland Dairy Foods have announced a special partnership with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation™ (ALSF), a national leader in the fight against childhood cancer.

The partnership began on April 29th, 2025, launching a new promotion where a portion of the sale price from any Prairie Farms or Hiland Dairy lemonade purchased will be donated to ALSF™. The Prairie Farms Family of Companies pledged to donate a minimum of $100,000 in support of the ALSF mission to end childhood cancer and support families impacted by the disease.

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation was founded in 2005 by Alexandra “Alex” Scott. She was 4 years old and fighting cancer, but wanted to hold a lemonade stand in her front yard to raise money for cancer research. Her dream of finding cures for all childhood cancers inspired others to donate to the cause and hold lemonade stands of their own. She raised $1 million before she passed away four short years later. Today, the mission of ALSF is to change the lives of children with cancer through funding research, raising awareness, and supporting families. ALSF has since raised more than $300 million to support cancer research projects and childhood cancer families across the country.

Prairie Farms and Hiland Dairy branded lemonade products in pints, quarts, and half gallons are available at retailers across Mid-America and included in the ALSF promotions. Lemonade fans are encouraged to look for specially marked ALSF labels with a QR code on these products and help support the mission to fund childhood cancer research and families.

For more information about the partnership with ALSF, visit PrairieFarms.com/ALSF or HilandDairy.com/ALSF.