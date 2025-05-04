The Beta Gamma Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa has announced that Paige Otto, a dedicated elementary education major at Ball State University, has been awarded a $750 scholarship, recognizing her outstanding academic achievements and commitment to community service.

Paige Otto, a 2022 graduate of Jasper High School, is the daughter of Chris and Jayme Otto of Jasper. Since beginning her studies at Ball State University, Paige has consistently demonstrated academic excellence, earning a place on the Dean’s List each semester. Her dedication extends beyond academics, as she actively participates in various organizations and community service initiatives.

At Ball State University, Otto is involved in the College Mentors for Youth organization and is a member of the Chi Omega sorority. Her commitment to her future profession is evident in her active participation in the Preservice Teacher Community of Practice, a professional development club for aspiring teachers. Paige’s passion for community service is further reflected in her volunteer work with an animal rescue fund and her assistance in disaster clean-up efforts in Winchester, KY.

Alpha Delta Kappa, a professional teacher sorority established in 1947, is dedicated to supporting the professional endeavors of outstanding women educators. The organization promotes inclusion, educational excellence, altruism, and world understanding among women educators worldwide.