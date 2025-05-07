Crawford County Students Entering Grades 6–12 for the 2024–25 School Year Can Receive a Free Sports Physical on May 15 or May 20 at School, Thanks to Dr. Thill of Southern Indiana Community Health Care

Crawford County student-athletes in grades 6 through 12 for the 2024–25 school year are eligible to receive a free sports physical at school on either May 15 or May 20. The service is being offered by Dr. Thill of Southern Indiana Community Health Care.

To be eligible, students must arrive with all required paperwork completed—no exceptions will be made. Required forms include:

IHSAA History Form

IHSAA Consent and Release Certificate

The official IHSAA Physical Form can be downloaded online at:

https://www.ihsaa.org/sites/default/files/documents/2024-25%20Physical%20Form.pdf

Copies are also available at both school offices and the athletic office.

Parents are strongly encouraged to take advantage of this free and convenient way to ensure their student-athletes are ready for the upcoming school sports season.