In this episode, Amanda Tempel is joined by Jolee Kasprzak and Shane Denu of Patoka Lake Winery, to discuss the Alcohol Acres Spring Market, happening this Saturday, May 10th 2025, from 11:00am – 4:00pm EST!

Patoka Lake Winery Event Center, Old Homestead Hotel & Distillery, Patoka Lake Brewing, and a wide variety of vendors will be setup throughout their expansive location to provide local handmade goods, treats, beverages, and more.

Location: 2900 North Dillard Rd. Birdseye, IN

Entry to this event is free, and Amanda Tempel from Afternoons with Amanda on WBDC will be broadcasting live on-location from 1:00pm – 2:00pm on Saturday!

Ready to take a trip to Patoka? Be sure to start planning your getaway here: https://www.patokalakewinery.com/

https://youtu.be/W-tzKNpGKz0

*paid advertisement*