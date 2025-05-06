Latest News

The next meeting of Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association District 18 will take place on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at St. Martin’s Catholic Parish Hall, located at 57 S. Church St. in Chrisney. The gathering will be hosted by the Chrisney Fire Department.

The evening will begin at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time with a meal, followed by the business session at approximately 8 p.m. District 18 Chairman Nicholas Waninger will preside over the meeting.

Attendees are also reminded of the upcoming IVFA State Convention, which is scheduled for June 18–20 at Clifty Falls State Park in Madison, Indiana.

On By Joey Rehl

