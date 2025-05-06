The Jasper Chamber of Commerce has announced a series of ribbon-cutting events scheduled for May 2025, highlighting new businesses and community growth. The events offer a chance to welcome new ventures and celebrate expansions across the city.

The first ribbon cutting will take place on Friday, May 9 at 11:00 a.m. at Scooter’s Coffee, located at 2426 Newton Street.

The second event is set for Friday, May 16 at 10:00 a.m. at King’s Home Furnishings & Design, located at 3710 North Newton Street.

The third and final scheduled ribbon cutting is on Monday, May 19 at 3:00 p.m. at WingitBungeeFitness, located at 1280 Vine Street, also known as “The Vine.” Attendees are encouraged to enter from the Emerald Greens parking lot area.

These dates and times are subject to change. The Chamber encourages the public to attend and support these local businesses as they celebrate their openings and milestones.