The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2025 scholarships to high school seniors who will soon be pursuing degrees in business. The recipients are:

Aaron Tretter, Forest Park Jr/Sr High School (Southeast Dubois School Corporation). Aaron plans to attend Indiana State University.

Jay Humbert, Southridge High School (Southwest Dubois School Corporation). Jay plans on attending Indiana University Southeast and major in accounting.

Alexis Fuhrman, Northeast Dubois High School (Northeast Dubois School Corporation). Alexis plans to attend Vincennes University majoring in agribusiness.

Melani Martinez Blanco, Jasper High School (Greater Jasper Consolidated School Corporation). Melani plans to attend Indiana University Southeast and major in business and political science.

Each recipient will receive a one-time $500 scholarship to support their postsecondary education in business.

“We are thrilled to recognize and support these talented students who are pursuing careers in business,” said Angie Sanchez-Hostetter, Executive Director of the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce. “By investing in the education of our future business leaders, we are investing in the economic growth and development of our community. We look forward to seeing the impact these individuals will make in Dubois County and beyond.”

The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce established the scholarship program to encourage and support local students pursuing degrees in business and to help ensure a talented and skilled workforce for the future.

About the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce

