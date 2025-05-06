As temperatures begin to rise, so do reports of thefts — and the Washington Police Department is urging residents to take basic precautions to avoid becoming victims. During a recent 3rd shift foot patrol, officers responded to reports of suspicious activity involving individuals in hoodies near East Walnut and NE 11th Street.

Officers discovered multiple vehicles in the area with driver-side doors left open, raising concerns of potential theft. The department is reminding the public to follow the “Hide, Lock, Take” safety steps: hide your valuables, lock your car, and take your keys.

Police encourage residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious behavior to Central Dispatch at 812-254-1060 or call 911 in case of emergency.