An off-duty Indiana State Police sergeant arrested two different individuals for impaired driving in separate incidents over the weekend in Orange and Perry counties.

On Friday, May 2, Sergeant Michael Allen was off duty but operating his state-issued vehicle when he overheard dispatch traffic regarding a single-vehicle crash near French Lick. Allen responded to the scene and spoke with the driver, identified as 63-year-old Michael Sheets of Anderson. Sheets exhibited signs of impairment and was transported to IU Health Hospital in Paoli for a chemical test and medical clearance. During a subsequent search, officers reportedly located a suspected controlled substance. Sheets was taken to the Orange County Jail and is being held on bond. He faces charges of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated (Class A Misdemeanor) and Possession of a Legend Drug (Level 6 Felony).

The following day, Saturday, May 3, Sergeant Allen was again off duty and driving his state police vehicle when he observed a pickup truck make an illegal U-turn on Interstate 64 near Saint Croix in Perry County. He stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as 24-year-old Kirk W. Steinhart of Jasper. Steinhart showed visible signs of impairment and was transported to the Perry County Jail for a chemical test. He was then arrested and booked on a Class A Misdemeanor charge of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.

Master Trooper Darryl Terryl and Trooper Leah Schnell assisted with both incidents.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.