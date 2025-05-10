Latest News

The City of Huntingburg Gas Department has announced they will make multiple road closures beginning at 8 AM on Tuesday, May 6th, for a gas main installation. The affected roads will be:

  • 10th Street from Highway 231 to Geiger Street
  • Geiger Street from 10th Street to 11th Street

These closures will remain in effect until further notice, and drivers are advised to find alternative routes of travel.

If you have any questions or for more information, call City Hall at (812)683-2211

On By Celia Neukam

