The Jasper Street Department is set to close West 5th Street between Skyview Drive and Sunshine Drive on Wednesday, May 7th, starting at 8 AM.

This closure is to replace a storm sewer located under 5th Street approximately 300’ east of the Skyview Drive intersection. Barring any unforeseen problems, the street will reopen by 4 PM on Wednesday.

Drivers can use Sunshine Drive, Division Road, and 400 West as a detour.