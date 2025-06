In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Jeremy Church, President of the Jasper RC Flyers, to discuss the world of RC Aircraft, recent happenings within the club, and their upcoming Open House event happening on Saturday, June 21st, from 10AM to 12PM at their flight field, located at 1103 S 350 W, Jasper IN.

Start your RC aviation journey today, and connect with the Jasper RC Flyers: https://www.jasperrcflyers.org/

https://youtu.be/d5RTrzHL5dM