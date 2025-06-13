The Vincennes University Board of Trustees voted unanimously at its June 11, 2025, meeting to freeze tuition rates for the 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 academic years, reinforcing the University’s mission of making high-quality education accessible and affordable for all.

VU continues to lead the way as Indiana’s most affordable residential college, with its combined student tuition and housing costs being the lowest of all universities in the state.

Alongside the tuition freeze, the Trustees approved a biennial budget of $340.9 million for fiscal years 2025-2027. This budget sustains VU’s benchmark of keeping tuition under the value of a full Pell Grant.

The 2025-27 budget reflects challenging circumstances, including unavoidable increases in the costs for healthcare, utilities, and supplies. The new budget includes a 5% reduction in state funding for the general fund and specific line items.

Additionally, VU will not receive state funding for its broadcasting stations (WVUB and WVUT), and funding has been reduced in areas such as Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) and Adult Basic Education.

Furthermore, the State Budget Agency may withhold an additional five percent (or more) of its allocated funds as a reserve. Without any current guarantee that these reserves will be released, this effectively doubles VU’s annual appropriation reduction to approximately $5.4 million.

Despite these challenges, modest merit-based salary increase pools have been included in the new budget to ensure competitive compensation continues to align with VU’s recent study and strategic plan.

Housing rates will increase by 3%, reflecting inflationary pressures in meal plans, utilities, staffing, and maintenance.

VU will continue its commitment to offer housing scholarships to on-campus resident students through the 2025-2026 academic year for all those who submit housing applications by July 1, 2025.

To maintain a balanced budget, VU will implement several strategic cost-saving actions. VU will eliminate 16 positions, assess current position openings for potential cuts, and reinstate a hiring freeze. Ongoing spending reviews and the pursuit of external funds will further reinforce the University’s fiscal resilience.

Other key June 11th, 2025, meeting highlights include: